Wheeling Island to Hold First-Ever Community Independence Day Celebration

Wheeling Island is hosting a big celebration for America's 241st birthday on Tuesday.

All of the action gets under way at 9:45 a.m. with a community parade. There are two starting points on each end of the Island.

The North end will start at the Wheeling Firehouse, and the South End will start at Jensen Park.

The two groups will meet up at Madison Elementary's Playground where the festivities will be held.

They plan to have plenty of food and drinks and contests to compete in.

This is the first time Wheeling Island is bringing both ends together for the holiday.

"Our goal is for this is try to bring the whole entire Island together as one community. Before, it's been like the South End you know and the North End. Now, we want to bring everyone together to celebrate the Fourth of July you know as one big community," said Vicki Slater, the Vice President of the Island Community Association.

There will also be a "best decorated" contest for wheeled vehicles, including bicycles, wagons, and strollers.

The next event planned for the Island is the annual Steak Fry on Saturday, July 29.