West Virginia Legislator Eager to Introduce Sports Betting

A local legislator is eager for West Virginia to introduce sports betting.

That's if a United States Supreme Court case leads to the repeal of a nationwide ban.

The Supreme Court announced last week it would hear New Jersey's appeal to have legal sports betting.

In question is the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 which banned all state-sponsored betting at the federal level.

Ohio County Delegate Shawn Fluharty said it's a "no brainer" for West Virginia to allow sports betting to generate much-needed revenue for the state.

West Virginia is among the states to have supported New Jersey's effort to have the case heard.