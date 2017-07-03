Open Casting Call to be Held for "Ticket to Nashville" Production

Calling all actors!

On July 15th there will be an open casting call for the production "ticket to Nashville" at the community room at the Ohio Valley Mall.

The play centers around Country Music as a whole.

The production is a great way to showcase not only country music, but the Capitol Theater in Wheeling.

Those involved with the production say they want this to be a community-centered project.

"We are trying to get as many people from the community involved as possible we really want 'Ticket to Nashville' to be something to be proud of," said Robin Capehart.

There are still a few smaller rolls left to cast.

The leads on the production will be Tristen Smith of 'Lazy Jane,' and Kaileigh Bullard of the show 'Nashville.'