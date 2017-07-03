Blood Donations Needed During Summer Months

During the summertime, there tends to be a shortage in blood banks, and it's happening right now in the Ohio Valley.

Wheeling Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelo Georges said that blood donations are needed all year long, but during the summer, less people come to donate because they are going on vacation or taking part in more recreational activities.

However, Dr. Georges said that most of the severe trauma events happen during the summer. "It's a national trend," he said.

"I think it's twofold. One is a relative blood shortage in that the weather gets good and people get out on their motorcycles or start lighting off fireworks or doing some crazy boating on the river you get more trauma because the weather's nice and they're able to you know get out more and therefore unfortunately often times require more blood."

Wheeling Hospital does have it's own blood bank so anyone interested in donating blood can contact them to set up an appointment.