Harrison County Fair Kicks Off 170th Year

It's a summertime tradition that's lasted for well over a century. This marks the 170th year for the Harrison County Fair.

It got underway Monday morning with a flag raising ceremony.

This year's fair will of course feature a variety of rides, food, and entertainment, as well as junior and senior livestock shows.

Also, the ever popular demolition derby will highlight the festivities on Wednesday with the mud bog on Thursday.

There will also be a fireworks show tomorrow night with music from the 1170 band.

President of the Harrison County Fair Board Don Jones said there are a lot of changes in 2017, including a new ride company and a lot of different vendors coming in this year.

Some other events include a truck and tractor pull, as well as a livestock sale.

Single day admission is only $7 with an additional $5 to ride the rides.