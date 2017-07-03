Oglebay Park Hosts Annual July 4th Celebration On Monday

On Monday, Oglebay hosted its annual day before Fourth of July celebration. The evening was filled with nothing but fun, laughter, and lots of food.

Bouncing houses, paddle boarding, live music, and many more were all a part of Monday's big Fourth of July party at Oglebay Park.

Stephen Hilliard, the President/CEO for Wheeling Park Commission, said, "People having a great time you know, we've been blessed with beautiful weather and a wonderful park."

Hundreds of people gathered from all across the Ohio Valley to partake in the celebration. Nate Coursin, an Event Attendee, said "I'm just here with my youth group from church having fun, watching the fireworks, getting ready to go on some paddleboats." He was along with Lilly Herdman who said, "We're just gonna watch fireworks with the youth group, and going to go paddleboating, just hang out."

Activities have been going on all day and people have been setting up their spots with chairs, blankets, and grills.

Hilliard said, "People literally come and just spend the whole day right here because you don't have to go and find places to eat, play in the water, you know take a beautiful walk in the park. So yeah it's really a tremendous spot."

And there is no better way to prepare for what's to come the next day in Downtown Wheeling. "Can't ask for anymore than that. A great day spent with family and friends celebrating you know the independence of our nation.," said Hilliard.

And to top off the night, there was a spectacular fireworks display that lit up not only the night sky but also people's faces.