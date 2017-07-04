UPDATED: One Person Life-flighted after ATV Accident in Monroe County

One Person Life-flighted after ATV Accident in Monroe County

Update Tuesday 5:25 a.m.

According to OSHP, this accident happened when a man on an ATV was turning left from Patton Road onto Township Road 78 while coming from a campsite.

After turning, OSHP says the driver, identified as Jeffrey Mims, 25, of West Monroe, Louisiana drove off to the right side, went into a ditch, and overturned the vehicle.

Mims was partially ejected and trapped under the ATV.

Authorities say he suffered severe head trauma.

He was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

A passenger, identified as his wife Lenora, 24, was taken to Wheeling Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was involved and Jeffrey will be charged with OVI, cited with failure to control, and operating an unsafe vehicle on the road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One person was life-flighted after an ATV accident in Monroe County.

Details are limited but dispatchers confirm the call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He had to be life-flighted to a hospital.



As of about 3 a.m. Tuesday, crews from Ohio State Highway Patrol were still at the scene.

More details are expected to be released later this morning.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.