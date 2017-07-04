Ohio State Patrol reports 11 deaths so far over holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 traffic deaths for the 2017 July Fourth Weekend.

This number is updated every morning through July 4. A final report will be released later in the week.

OSHP Sergeant Jason Bonar advised drivers to wear seat belts and be responsible. He warned that the highway patrols will catch anyone who is a danger on the road.

During last year’s Fourth of July weekend, OSP reported a total of 12 fatal crashes killed 13 people. This includes seven OVI-related fatal crashes that killed eight people.

The patrol also recorded 680 OVI arrests during the reporting period.