Heritage Port Hosts Family Fun, Fireworks for Fourth of July Celebration

More Fourth of July fun will take place in Wheeling Tuesday afternoon.

Activities will be held at Heritage Port, leading up to a different take on the fireworks show.

A free event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. with activities for the kids. Vendors will open at 4.

The Wheeling Symphony will take over at 7:30 p.m., featuring Broadway performer Hugh Panaro.

Their show will last about two hours, with the fireworks immediately following at 9:30 p.m. This year, the fireworks will be launched off of a Murray Energy Barge in the river.

Now the stage is getting set up for the performance by the Wheeling Symphony and their special guest! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/qgaSMtTR2h — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) July 4, 2017

The barge will be south of the Heritage Port Amphitheater at the mouth of the creek, at the widest part of the river to allow for the best explosions. Some fireworks will play off of the water.

"Because it's being shot from the river it should be a good view from a lot of locations, especially from the Heritage Port Amphitheater. So, if you're down there for the concert, it's the perfect viewing location for the fireworks and with it being out on the water, you don't have as many things blocking it you don't have buildings and trees in the way, so it should be a great viewing experience from a lot of different locations," said Allison Skibo, Marketing and Community Relations with the City of Wheeling.

The sponsors for the event include the City of Wheeling, the Ohio County Commission, Murray Energy, Wheeling Ohio County CVB, and the Musicians Performance Fund.

As for the symphony's performance, they will play patriotic favorites and some Broadway hits.

As you're hearing the West Virginia favorite 'Country Roads', the fireworks aren't far behind.

In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Capitol Theatre and will still be free. If the weather does not cooperate for fireworks, they will be moved to Wednesday evening following the Waterfront Wednesday concert.