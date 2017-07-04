Beloved Steubenville Fire Fighter Dies After 30 Years of Service

After 30 years spent protecting his community, Steubenville Fire Fighter Gray Nagy has passed away, shortly after his retirement.

7News proudly honored Nagy in our Honor the Badge series.

Nagy was known as one of the friendliest men on the force.

During his career, he fought dozens of major fires and took over 1,000 kids through the fire safety house in Jefferson County.

The North Street Fire House, that he called his second home, has been dark to honor him.

A visitation will be held Thursday morning at 10:00 at the Mosti Funeral Home Sunset Chapel.

A celebration of his life will immediately follow at Steubenville High School.

In lieu of flowers, Nagy's family and fellow fire fighters request that donations donations be made to his memorial fund:

The Gray Nagy Memorial Fund

Steubenville Fire Fighters IAFF Local 228

417 North St.

Steubenville, OH 43951

Fire departments wishing to place an apparatus in the procession from the funeral home to the Celebration of Life should be at EGCC parking lot on Sunset Boulevard by 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Participating Fire Departments should contact Steve Bowers at (740) 317-3408, or Chris Allen at (740) 275-1664.