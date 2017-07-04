Woman Arrested After Bellaire Police Discover Bag Filled with Drug Abuse Instruments

One woman is behind bars after Bellaire Police discovered a cosmetic bag filled with drug abuse instruments in her possession.

Bellaire Police responded to a report of a male and female who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at approximately 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident occurred across from the Indian Run Learning Center at the bus stop.

While identifying the subjects, Jaqueline Bachie, 33, was found to have a cosmetic bag with various drug abuse instruments in her possession. In the bag were 12 syringes, two spoons, and a pipe for smoking a controlled substance, according to police.

The Bridgeport area woman later admitted to using heroin. Bachie was then transported to the Belmont County Jail for lock up.

Bachie was arrested without incident.