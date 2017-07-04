Local Church Celebrates 33rd Annual Independence Day Extravaganza

Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church in downtown Wheeling opened its doors for the 33rd annual Independence Day Extravaganza on Tuesday.

Host Robert Troeger and Vocalist Sue Pettit featured selections from Broadway shows, as well as some traditional patriotic music as a tribute to America.

Ushers collected a freewill donation for Faith in Action: Caregivers in support of programs for seniors.

"A lot of our folks in the Ohio Valley, their children have moved out of the area. And they don't drive, they need transportation to doctor's appointments. They can't afford cabs," said Yvonne Verno, Executive Director of Faith in Action.

Organizers gave the audience song sheets so that all could sing along to favorite tunes like "The West Virginia Hills."