Hancock County Officials Responded to Two Fatal Crashes on July 4th

Officials in Hancock County responded to two fatal accidents this Fourth of July.

According to Sheriff Ralph Fletcher, early Tuesday morning one person was killed in a single vehicle accident on State Route 8.

Later, Tuesday afternoon, one person was killed on Route 2 between Newell and Chester. 

The accident along Route 2 involved a car and a tanker truck. Officials have confirmed that one victim was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital. 

The sheriff's office is not releasing further details until both victims families are notified.

