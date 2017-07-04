Consumers Anticipated to Spend Nearly $850 Million on Fireworks

Studies show that firework sales are always a booming business.

Last year, consumers spent over $300 million, and this year is no exception.

The American Pyrotechnics Association anticipates nearly $850 million will be spent during the 2017 fireworks season.

Officials at Ohio Fireworks in Bellaire say they're not surprised about increasing numbers. They've seen hundreds of people come through their doors each day, buying firecrackers, bottle rockets, sparklers, and much more.

Of course, even with all the fun, it's important for consumers to stay safe.

"Be careful. Be adult supervised. You want to make sure your viewers are a safe distance away," said David Lucas, Vice President of Ohio Fireworks.

"Just keep a bucket of water close, maybe a hose, something in case something does happen, you're backed up," said Ohio Fireworks staff member, Genae Klempa.

Klempa also says that people, especially children, should only hold sparklers.

And even then, you should only hold it by the designated end.