Fireworks: The science behind a Fourth of July tradition

Fireworks, a tradition almost as old as the 4th of July itself.

But what are these colorful explosions made of?

Officials say it all starts with specific elements chosen to create chemical reactions that alter its appearance and lead to various colors.

For example, the metals strontium, magnesium and copper create the traditional red, white, and blue. Ohio Fireworks Vice President David Lucas said mixing together these high energy compounds is what creates the explosions in order to propel the fireworks into the air.

"There's a variety of chemistry in it from the black powder, to where black powder is compressed and formed into what they call stars. That's where you get your really bright colors and stuff. And then when you get into the commercial side, it's how they mix it and how they place it, to get you your pattern," Lucas said.

Lucas adds that elements can also be combined with different metals to create special effects.

Antimony creates glitter, while zinc creates the smoke.

And sparklers are actually aluminum burning near one-thousand degrees.