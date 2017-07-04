July 4th Festivities At Heritage Port

There are lots of festivities going on throughout the Ohio Valley for July 4th.

One thing you probably don't think much about though is the law enforcement working this holiday to ensure your safety.

Wheeling Deputy Chief Martin Kimball says that he, along with other law enforcement officers, will be around to make sure everyone has a great time, but stays safe.

As we all know, this is very important, after months of headlines about attacks on crowds of people.

Also, the Wheeling Symphony will entertain the July 4th crowd with a patriotic concert.

The Symphony has had the honor of kicking off the fireworks since the 1970s and this year is no exception.

The Wheeling Symphony will play at 7:30pm at Heritage Port.

Fireworks are set for 9:30pm.