Martins Ferry Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Bringing Grenade into Northwood

A Martins Ferry man is behind bars Tuesday after he allegedly brought a grenade into Northwood Health Systems in Wheeling.

According to police, Bradley McLendon, 34, checked himself into the facility on June 27.

While checking his belongings, staff at the facility located a grenade. They secured the device in a tool box, which was secured inside of a closet.

McLendon checked himself out of the facility in the middle of the night.

When police arrived on June 28, they asked for additional help from the West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad. The responding officer determined the grenade was a military grade CS Gas Riot Control Grenade, which appeared to be fully functional and have CS Gas powder inside.

During the examination of the grenade, the officer released some of the CS Gas powder, and both officers present started immediately feeling the effects.

The WVSP Bomb Squad took possession of the device for safe keeping in an explosives magazine.

McLendon was arraigned by Magistrate Harry Radcliffe on Tuesday, and is in the Northern Regional Jail under $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing.

He's facing felony charges of illegal possession of an explosive device, and wanton endangerment with an explosive device.