Officials Searching for Missing Man

The Wheeling Fire Department and the Wheeling Police Department will continue searching for a man Wednesday morning after they say he fell off his boat.

Officials searched through the back channel of the Ohio River near the Wheeling Island Marina and the Aetnaville Bridge at around 12:15 a.m.

After not finding the man, officials suspended their search.

Recovery efforts will begin at 8 a.m..

More details will be released later this morning.

