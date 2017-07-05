Officials Searching for Missing Man - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Officials Searching for Missing Man

Officials Searching for Missing Man

Posted: Updated:
WHEELING, W.Va -

The Wheeling Fire Department and the Wheeling Police Department will continue searching for a man Wednesday morning after they say he fell off his boat.

Officials searched through the back channel of the Ohio River near the Wheeling Island Marina and the Aetnaville Bridge at around 12:15 a.m.

After not finding the man, officials suspended their search.

Recovery efforts will begin at 8 a.m..

More details will be released later this morning.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.