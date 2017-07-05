NEW: Regional Search & Rescue Teams Join Search for Missing Man

UPDATE 2:54 p.m.:

According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, addition resources will be brought in to assist in the search of Jerry Dowd.

At 3:30 p.m., teams from Ohio Search and Rescue will join officials in the Ohio River as they continue to search for Dowd, who reportedly fell overboard in the back channel of the Ohio River early Wednesday morning.

The regional team, which is made up of fire and EMS workers, will be coming from Newark, Ohio, and Columbus.

The Department of Natural Resources is also involved in the search.

UPDATE 10:32 a.m.:

Wheeling Police have released the name and age of a man who they say fell off of his boat early Wednesday morning.

Jerry N. Dowd, Jr., 32, reportedly fell overboard in the back channel of the Ohio River around midnight near the Aetnaville Bridge.

People that were on the boat with him last night say they were pulling into the back channel of the river when he fell.

They saw him treading water, and immediately turned the boat around to get closer to pick him up. When they got close, they couldn't find him.

The river was crowded with other boats during the holiday, and it was reportedly very dark.

Crews searched the river for an hour and a half early this morning, but could not find Dowd.

Search efforts are ongoing by the Wheeling Fire Department and the Wheeling Area Underwater Special Tactics Team, as they continue to use a sonar to look for any signs of Dowd.

UPDATE 9:12 a.m.:

Wheeling Police have not yet released the name or age of a man who they say fell off of his boat early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the black male was on a boat pulling into the back channel of the Ohio River near the Wheeling Island Marina and the Aetnaville Bridge when he fell off of the boat.

The people he was on the boat with noticed him flailing in the water, and immediately turned around to help.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. when it was very dark. The others on the boat say they could not find the man.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. when it was very dark. The others on the boat say they could not find the man.

Wheeling Police and Wheeling Fire Department searched the back channel for an hour and a half last night and could not find the man.

The Wheeling diving team began recovery efforts at 8:00 a.m. and are currently at the scene.

ORIGINAL:

The Wheeling Fire Department and the Wheeling Police Department will continue searching for a man Wednesday morning after they say he fell off his boat.

Officials searched through the back channel of the Ohio River near the Wheeling Island Marina and the Aetnaville Bridge at around 12:15 a.m.

After not finding the man, officials suspended their search, recovery efforts will begin at 8 a.m.

More details will be released later this morning.

