The driver of a truck filled with a load of coal reportedly lost his breaks while coming down Route 250.

The truck hit a wall going under Route 7 in Bridgeport around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

As of 7:30, crews were still working to pull the truck from the scene.

When they pull out they're going to close the far north bound lane of Route 7.

According to ODOT, there's no damage to the bridge.