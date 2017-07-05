Wheeling Police Keep Drivers Safe During Holiday

The Fourth of July is a holiday for celebrating with friends, family, and even the community, but with that celebration comes safety concerns.

Wheeling Police Officers say summer afternoons are usually busy, but one of their busiest is the Fourth of July.

"But especially when you have a lot of people in the city that are going to be going to the waterfront to enjoy the fireworks, there's going to be a lot more traffic, foot traffic, and car traffic than usual," Kevin Kettler, Wheeling PD.

More officers are on patrol tonight on the lookout to keep traffic moving smoothly. Sometimes, those routine traffic stops can lead to getting someone who should not be driving off the road.

"Just in the last hour or so I think we've had 2 arrests. One was a warrant service and the other was a driving infraction that lead to some other crimes being discovered," Kettler said.

But traffic stops aren't the only calls they are responding to.

"But there also as with any holiday, and you have families getting together they can sometimes get on each other's nerves, and sometimes we get an uptick in domestics and an uptick in arguments or neighbor disputes especially when one of them enjoys fireworks and the other might not necessarily enjoy fireworks," said Kettler.

Most importantly, they warn drivers to drive sober, or get pulled over.

"You need to plan ahead. Just like you'd plan ahead for getting anything for your dinner, or you're going to plan ahead for actually what you're doing, you need to plan ahead for how you're getting home."

Officers will also be working as extra security in the crowd tonight to keep everyone at Heritage Port safe.