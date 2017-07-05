Grandparents arrested after toddler found wandering road in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning.

According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m.

Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station.

They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given snacks while waiting for police.

Troopers also say the boy wandered at least half a mile from his grandparents' home.

Child Protective Services conducted an investigation onsite, and the boy was released to his parents.

The boy's grandparents, Jack Rozsos and Helen King, both of Campbell's Creek, were taken into custody.

Charges are currently pending for the couple.

They're expected to be arraigned in court this afternoon.

The investigation is being conducted by the West Virginia State Police.