City council reports successful fiscal year

Wednesday marked the first meeting of the second year of the sitting Wheeling City Council's four year term.

The fiscal year ended on June 30th on a very successful note.

City Manager Bob Herron reported that the city carried over a net total of nearly $970,000 from last year's budget.

Herron says the city is fortunate in that they usually have a certain amount of carry-over available, but this amount is particularly high.

He says the excess funding is typically used for infrastructure projects, equipment purchases, or other one-time costs.

"I will be providing City Council with some recommendations at the next Finance Committee meeting, and it's their decision as to whether or not to modify those recommendations or come up with some other projects that we certainly would consider. I do go back through all the departmental budgets and look at their number one priority and see if we can try to get that funded," said Herron.

Herron added that the city has a $1.6 million rainy day fund.

Council also discussed in their finance meeting how they will spend about $1 million given to the city through a Community Development Block Grant.

They plan to use some for public service agencies, like Wheeling Health Right. They are also proposing to repair a slip on Henderson Street in North Wheeling, as well as many other projects.

In the general council meeting, Director of Parks and Strategic Planning Jesse Mestrovic gave an update on the future of parks in the city.

By mid-to-late August, improvements and renovations to Jenson, Wilson, Grandview/Vineyard Hills, and 26th Street playgrounds and the Wheeling Island Marina are expected to be complete.

In the near future, bids will go out for improvements to Mozart, Patterson, Bridge Park, and Garden Park playgrounds.