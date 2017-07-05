Former Newcomerstown officer charged for allegedly lying about shooting

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH) – A former Newcomerstown police officer is facing felony charges for allegedly lying about being shot in the line of duty.

In April, Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks was shot in the arm. Eubanks said he pulled over a vehicle, spotted a mobile meth lab and was shot by a person in the vehicle before the driver fled. Eubanks was treated at a local hospital while a statewide manhunt for two suspects was launched.

About a week later, it was determined that Eubanks made up the story after a failed suicide attempt, according to the sheriff’s office. Eubanks was fired from the police department.

A Tuscarawas County grand jury indicted Eubanks on the following charges:

One count of inducing panic, a felony of the fifth degree

One count of making false alarms, a felony of the fifth degree

Two counts of tampering with evidence, felonies of the third degree

One count of forgery, a felony of the fifth degree

One count of workers’ compensation fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree

The inducing panic and making false alarms charges each carry two firearm specifications.

“The fictional story that this defendant is accused of concocting led to a response involving local, state, and federal authorities, and an Ohio Blue Alert was issued to put the entire state on alert,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Considerable resources were used to investigate the claims, and there must be consequences for needlessly causing such serious alarm.”

According to the Attorney General’s office, Eubanks also forged documents to apply for benefits related to the injury.

