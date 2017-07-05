Brooke County Courthouse Receives Grant for Security Updates

Visitors to the Brooke County Courthouse will be seeing some new security upgrades soon.

Officials confirm they've received a new grant totaling over $28,000.

This new money will be used to upgrade current surveillance cameras, monitors, and other security technology at the courthouse.

Officials believe the new equipment will help them better monitor employees and guests at the courthouse, especially since the old cameras and security equipment are 10 to 15 years old.

These new upgrades will begin as soon as possible. Officials say they're just waiting for final approval.

