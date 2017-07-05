Family Remains Hopeful During Search for Missing Man

Officials load the Sonar equipment into the boat as they continue their search.

Officials continue their search along the back channel of the Ohio River.

It was a day of festivities that took a turn for the worse.

It has now been 17 hours since the search began for a Wheeling man that went missing after a horrific boating incident overnight.

The search is ongoing by the back channel of the Ohio River. Ohio Search and Rescue crews from Newark and Columbus are on the scene with extra boats and divers to aid Wheeling officials in the search of Jerry Dowd.

Dowd reportedly fell into the Ohio River at approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday

The teams are currently using sonar, searching shorelines, and dragging the bottom of the river to try to find Dowd, but the conditions of the river have made it difficult for divers to find his body.

"Visibility definitely hinders the search. Generally, if we can get in and get two, three, maybe even sometimes great visibilities around 6-feet, it gives our guys that are diving a much better image of what they're looking at. In these conditions, they're basically by touch, they're feeling through the water trying to locate the body," said Wheeling Fire Department Chief Larry Helms.

Dowd's family remains hopeful that officials will find him.

"We're just hopeful that they find his body soon, because the waiting is so long and we pray that they find him alive," said Dowd's sister, Robin Nash.

Jerry Dowd's family has remained at the scene all day as the search goes on.

Dowd's brother and sister expressed their thanks to all of the crews who have been searching, saying they desperately want to find their brother.

"It is a difficult situation, you know. I hope that maybe he is up on the bank, you know, in the bushes and wake up pretty soon but," said Charles Wallace, Dowd's brother.

Stay with 7News for continued updates to this story.