St. Clairsville OSHP Hand Out 800 Citations Over Holiday Weekend

At the Ohio State Highway Patrol in St. Clairsville, the 4th of July numbers are in.

This year, because the 4th fell on a Tuesday, it was a five-day holiday period, as opposed to a four-day holiday last year. During those five days, they handed out 800 citations and 185 warnings.

They arrested eight drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired.

The post commander says that may seem like a low number, but it indicates that people are finally paying attention.

"You know, people are finally getting the message about don't drive if you're consuming alcohol. And the second part of that is seat belts. Our seat belt arrests were just over 50 for the five day period. But this year, we worked seat belt enforcement more than we ever have in years past. We've put record numbers on the board for seat belt citations," said Post Commander, Lt. James Faunda.

Lt. Faunda says word got out, and people buckled up.

He says drivers may have been behaving well over the 4th to avoid getting a ticket, but that's fine.

Whatever their motivation, it kept people safe on the roads, and that's their goal.

Their message to drivers now: Keep up the good work. Continue to drive the speed limit, use your seat belt and never drive while impaired.