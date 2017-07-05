Retired Coal Miners Meet With U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown To Gear Up For Pension Fight

It's an issue that means the difference between prosperity and despair for retired coal miners in the Ohio Valley and beyond.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown visited with retired miners and their spouses in Martins Ferry, to talk about legislation regarding their pensions.

When he came in, they stood and applauded, and gave him something that looked like a lantern.

But it was actually a safety device that miners used for years, in fact, until fairly recently.

By watching the height of the flame, they knew when the oxygen in the mine was running low.

They shared stories of the tragedies they have all witnessed in the mines.

Larry Ward worked underground for 20 years.

"That mine was in business 27 years," he noted. "There were six people killed as a result of mining accidents."

In May, Senator Brown helped miners secure permanent health care that they were about to lose.

He gives the credit to the miners.

"This shows Democracy works, because they came to Congress again and again," noted Senator Brown. "It didn't happen quickly, but then Democracy usually doesn't. And we won it."

Now they're gearing up to fight again, this time for miners' pensions.

Like many retirees, they face having to decide between paying their utility bills and buying groceries.

"We're too rich a country, and we should be too generous a country, to put people who have worked all their lives in a position where they have to make those decisions," the Senator said.

He also said miners' pensions have an effect far beyond the miners and their families.

"There are communities in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that depend on the dollars coming into those communities from mine worker pensions and from Social Security and Medicare, and to abandon them on this is to abandon those communities, and that's where we should draw the line."

"We're going to continue to work on the pension side of that promise made to us in 1946 and he (Senator Brown) will be with us all the way again," Larry Ward noted.

They say the pension legislation is needed because the 1974 pension plan is now headed for insolvency because many coal companies have filed bankruptcy.