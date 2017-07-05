Brooke County Officials Responding to Large Spike in Overdoses

While West Virginia continues to lead the nation in drug overdoses, the high numbers aren't only statewide - they're local, too.

Brooke County officials say they have been responding to a huge spike in overdoses, and the county is close to leading the state in numbers.

While officials are trying to change the statistics, the most recent numbers show the problem isn't getting better.

Last week, officials responded to six overdoses in seven days - and one of them was fatal.

Brooke County EMA Director Bob Fowler said the numbers aren't a surprise. Officials have seen at least one overdose happening each week since January.

"The Drug Task Force is working diligently to try to get some of this under control, but it just seems like it's every week. Some weeks are worse than others, some weeks are better, but it seems like, at least every week, we have at least one overdose here in Brooke County," Fowler said.

Emergency crews have taken several actions such as carrying more Narcan, creating new drug programs, new drug ordinances, and more.

But in the end, Weirton Fire Captain Bob Hinchee believes the problem isn't getting better because heroin and opioids are so addictive.

"This isn't a thing you can try once, like taking a drink of beer, and then you can put it down and never go back to it. When you put that opioid into your system, it does something to your brain and your brain tells your body you need it. It's very, very hard thing to get off of," Hinchee said.

To help counteract an overdose, officials carry Narcan, the opioid antidote and overdose reversal. But in the end, Narcan can only do so much.

"The drug we have is just a stop measure. It counteracts the overdose and hopefully prevents death, but that doesn't fix the problem. People still go back to the drug they're addicted to," Hinchee added.

Officials say dealing with the drug problem is difficult sometimes, especially since many neighborhoods in Brooke County are so poor.

They would like to increase education and therapy for those suffering from addiction.

