Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Holding Low Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic

A number of rabies vaccination clinics have been set for the Wheeling area.
The clinics, sponsored by the Ohio County Animal Control Office, are for the vaccination of family pets. They run from July 5 through July 14.
Health Department officials are urging all pet owners in Ohio County to take advantage of the low-cost clinic and get their pets vaccinated against rabies.
The clinics are being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all animals must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. The cost is $8 per animal.
Here are the dates and locations:
July 5 - Madison Elementary School
July 6 - Ritchie Elementary School
July 7 - Warwood Elementary School
July 8 - West Liberty Elementary School
July 11 - City-County Building, Wheeling
July 12 - Woodsdale Elementary School
July 13 - Valley Grove Community Center
July 14 - Bridge Street School
If any animal is deemed vicious or dangerous, the veterinarian or Ohio County Dog Warden reserves the right to refuse to vaccinate them.
For more information, contact the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at 304-234-3682.
