Deputies in Jefferson and Belmont Counties Searching for Missing Inmate

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Wintersville EOCC on Wednesday morning.

Deputies are looking for 26-year-old Gregory Lekanudos, who was last known to live in Bridgeport, Ohio.

Lekanudos was discovered missing at 8 a.m. during a headcount of inmates.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, white shorts and spandex pants, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

His original charges were out of Belmont County.

