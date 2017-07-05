Escaped Inmate Located in Martins Ferry - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Escaped Inmate Located in Martins Ferry

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio -

UPDATE: 

Officers with the Martins Ferry Police Department located Gregory Leukanudos on Wednesday evening. He is being transported to the Belmont County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Wintersville EOCC on Wednesday morning. 

Deputies are looking for 26-year-old Gregory Lekanudos, who was last known to live in Bridgeport, Ohio. 

Lekanudos was discovered missing at 8 a.m. during a headcount of inmates. 

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, white shorts and spandex pants, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. 

His original charges were out of Belmont County. 
 

