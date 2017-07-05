U.S. Marshals Search for Fugitive in Tyler County Area

The Mountain State Fugitive Task force is looking for a man who never returned to his correctional facility after a six-hour furlough while in custody.

According to the United States Marshals, Raymond Smith was granted the six hours while in custody at the Parkersburg Correctional Facility. On July 2, correctional staff members went to check on Smith, and were informed that he left the area and never returned.

Smith is allegedly using meth and has fled from law enforcement on two separate occasions. He was last seen in the Sistersville area in Tyler County.

Marshals said anyone assisting in Smith's escape or concealment while he is on fugitive status could face up to five years in jail.

They are asking anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshals at 304-232-2980, or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.