Suspect in Alleged Wheeling Island Home Invasion to be Tried as an Adult

The Ohio County Circuit Court has moved the case of Jared Malik McKinney from the Juvenile Division to the adult criminal court jurisdiction.

McKinney allegedly entered a home on Wheeling Island, and threatened two occupants of the residence with a firearm asking for money. McKinney also allegedly struck one of the occupants in the head with the firearm, causing serious injury.

The alleged incident occurred on April 26.

McKinney, 18, was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which resulted in the filing of a petition charging him with Burglary, two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, and Malicious Assault.

He is currently being held at the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail without bond.

McKinney is set to appear in court in September.