Prisoner receives added time on sentence for throwing feces

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A prison inmate has received additional years on his sentence after he threw a self-made "poop bomb" at an unsuspecting corrections officer.
    
The Delaware County Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tktdM2 ) Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Carmody accepted the prosecution's recommendation of adding two to four years in state prison to 28-year-old Gartor Kiki Brown's sentence Wednesday. Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davis said the behavior was deplorable, with Carmody saying it was dangerous and could spread disease.
    
It is a specific crime to throw feces, urine, semen, blood or saliva on a corrections officer.
    
Brown testified at the trial what had occurred was a mistake, and that he was trying to get rid of the feces when it struck the officer. He maintained this explanation during sentencing and did not apologize.
    
