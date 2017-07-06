Services Held to Honor Life of Steubenville Firefighter

The life of a man who served his community for 30 years will be honored Thursday in Steubenville.

Steubenville firefighter Gray Nagy passed away this week just after retiring.

During his career, he fought dozens of major fires and took over 1,000 kids through the fire safety house in Jefferson County.

Visitation started early Thursday morning at Mosti Funeral Home Sunset Chapel.

A celebration of life is also being held at Steubenville High School.

Not too long ago, as part of our Honor the Badge series, we met with Gray as he reflected on his career before retiring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his memorial fund.

Fire departments are invited to participate in his funeral procession and will need to be at the EGCC parking lot on Sunset Boulevard by 1:30 p.m.

For more information, you can check out our website yourohiovalley.com.