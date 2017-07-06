Body Found in Back Channel of Ohio River

Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.

Public Information Officer for the Wheeling FD Philip Stahl said that officials located the body believed to be Jerry Dowd, Jr. at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

BREAKING: Officials confirm they have found a body believed to be Jerry Dowd in the back channel of the Ohio River. @WTRF7News — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) July 6, 2017

Stahl said that the body will be sent to either Charleston or Morgantown to be positively identified by a medical examiner. The process could take a week or more.

The body was reportedly located near the back channel of the Ohio River, which is where boaters said Dowd fell off of a boat early Wednesday morning.

Dowd's family has been notified, and was on the scene when the body was found. Search and Recovery conducted their search for 18 total hours.

Officials say this will still be considered a missing person's case until confirmation is complete, but the search and rescue is over.

Dowd's sister said that finding the body is "very bitter sweet", but she knows he's in a better place. The family is very thankful to the entire community for helping during this difficult time.

The Wheeling Police Department's detective division will investigate the incident thoroughly.

Stay with 7News as we continue to receive updates.