Thousands Celebrate Greek Culture at Festival in Weirton

Thousands are beginning to fill up on food and culture at the Weirton Greek Festival.

This is the 30th year the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Weirton has held the festival to celebrate their heritage and faith.

The three day event is a great chance for people to enjoy live entertainment, great food, and a true sense of community.

Officials say it's also fun to see how the Greek culture has impacted the city of Weirton.

Festival Volunteer Richard Riopelle believes Greek culture hasn't just impacted Weirton, but rather the entire Ohio Valley.

"People come from all around. I'm serious, they do. Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia. It's a big community. It's a big family," said Riopelle.

Rain or shine, the festival will be held Thursday through Saturday at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Weirton.

Make sure to stop on by before all the good food runs out.