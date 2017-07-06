Rain or Shine, Annual St. Michael's Festival Kicks Off

Despite the weather conditions, an annual summer favorite is kicking off for another year.

The St. Michael Parish Festival starts Thursday evening at 6 in Wheeling, and will continue for the next three days.

There will be plenty of food, fun, and entertainment but there's also a way you can help a local charity.

The "Stuff the Truck" event will also take place at this year's Festival.

Volunteers are looking for canned good and non-parishable food items that will be placed in a pick-up truck, and taken to the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center.

"So many people give to the local soup kitchens and things like that around the holidays, because I know a lot of people know that they need it then, but by summer, the shelves become a little bit bare. So, we are really happy that we can help Catholic Charities just to stock their shelves so they can get through the end of the summer," said Adrianne Manning, Festival Committee Member.

Food items can be dropped off all weekend long.