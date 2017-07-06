Festival to Celebrate Indian Culture Set for Saturday

Downtown Wheeling will be full of celebration this weekend as the Ratha Yatra Festival takes over Heritage Port.

The festival celebrates Indian Culture.

It will all get under way at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday with a concert, yoga, and dancing.

At 5, they will hold a colorful chariot parade through downtown.

While folks in Wheeling have only got to experience this festival for the last two years, its been happening for 50 years worldwide.

"This festival is now celebrated all over the world to promote peace, in cities like London, Paris, Sydney, New York, LA, Chicago. For the second time we are holding it here in Wheeling. So come out and be a part of this wonderful celebration.".

They will also be offering a free vegetarian meal starting at 7:00 p.m.