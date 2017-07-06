Local Judge Talks Opioid Addiction Solutions

As the opioid addiction epidemic continues to wreck lives in our area, people want solutions.

We the People Ohio Valley invited Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Fregiato to speak about what he sees from the bench.

Judge Fregiato told the packed Community Room at the Ohio Valley Mall that he knew of no quick solutions -- only long-term ones. He also told the crowd how community service makes a difference in solving part of the problem.

Judge Frigiato said, "So when you're working 40 hours a week for community service -- it's amazing -- really when you start with 20 hours, how quickly they go find a job."

He went on to tell the audience he now believes drug prevention education needs to begin in the elementary schools.