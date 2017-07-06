New Support Group for Rare form of Dementia

A support group for a newly discovered form of dementia met Thursday evening at the Christ United Methodist Church in Wheeling.

The Lewy Body Dementia support group for patients and loved ones of those diagnosed.

Lewy Body is actually the second-most diagnosed form of dementia. There is no cure, but if caught early, you can slow it down.

This is actually the only support group from Lancaster, PA to Cleveland.

Nutrition Health Coach Lori McGlumphy said, "It's not well known, and it's not well understood yet, I felt it was very important to bring this resource to town for my loved ones. This way they can reach out and have somebody to talk to and relate to people who are going through the same things they are."

This week's featured speaker was Dr. Mark Miller, a WVU Professor on mental health sciences. The group meets the first Thursday of every month at the Christ United Methodist Church on National road from 6 to 7 p.m.