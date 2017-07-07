Woman Charged with Alleged Robbery in Warwood to Appear in Court

The hearing surrounding an Ohio County woman charged with two counts of second degree robbery has been rescheduled for Friday afternoon.

In March, authorities said Wendy Roeder allegedly attempted to rob the Subway in the Warwood shopping plaza.

She reportedly showed a needle to an employee before asking for money. She left the restaurant without taking anything.

Then she allegedly approached a clerk at the Warwood Kroger with an unknown object asking for money.

Police said the employee gave Roeder the money.

Roeder, 38, was arrested the following day.

She is expected to be in court for a plea hearing before Judge Mazzone at 1.