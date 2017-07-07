Police: Two Arrested After Discovery of Drugs, Drug Abuse Instruments

Two men were arrested after Belmont County police discovered drugs, drug abuse instruments, and cash during a traffic stop.

Deputy Brian Carpenter was on a routine patrol in Bellaire with his K9 Hyra when he pulled over two men in a vehicle.

According to Carpenter, John Chapman, 41, and Steven Moore, 37, were behaving suspiciously.

Drug K9 Hyra indicated positively to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Carpenter and Bellaire Police discovered heroin, cocaine, cash, and drug abuse instruments.

Chapman, of Cleveland, is facing charges of Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Possession for both. He is currently being jailed under a $100,000 bond.

Moore, of Powhatan, was charged with Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments. He has posted a $750 bond and is out of jail.