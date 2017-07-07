Man Arraigned on Bellaire Murder Charges

An arrest has been made one month after a murder in Bellaire that left one man dead and another injured.

Wheeling Police officers say they spotted Thomas Grubba outside in the area of 20th and Market Streets.

Grubba was shot in the chest last month outside of a home in Bellaire.

Officers knew there was a warrant for his arrest out of Belmont County, with charges of murder, robbery, aggravated burglary, and complicity, all related to that night.

Grubba was arrested at 2:00 Friday morning.

Thomas Grubba is a suspect in the murder of 34 year old Joshua Gorayeb of Wheeling @WTRF7News — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) July 7, 2017

He appeared before Magistrate Joe Roxby in a video arraignment from Northern Regional Jail.

"I wish I could have house arrest. I wish I could have house arrest fro the next 15 years than go to jail, but I know. I'm scared of jail," said Grubba when asked if he had any further questions.

Magistrate Roxby said Grubba will be held without bond for the capitol crime of murder until he can be seen in front of an Ohio County circuit court judge.

Then, Grubba will need to be extradited back to Ohio.

Also arrested have been Lola Eden on drug trafficking, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice charges and James McMasters.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry said McMasters organized a carload of at least four people, including Gorayeb and Grubba, to go to the home on Noble Street home around 4 a.m. for drugs.

Fry said shots were fired by someone who was inside the house, killing Gorayeb and injuring Grubba.

This story is continuing to develop.