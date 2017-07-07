Warrants Issued for Remaining Suspects in Bellaire Drug Related Shooting

Five warrants have been issued for suspects in connection to a drug related shooting in Bellaire that left one man dead and another injured.

On June 6th, officials with the Belmont County Major Crimes Unit was called to assist Bellaire Police in a shooting that occurred on Noble Street that cost the life of Joshua Gorayeb and wounded Thomas Grubba.

On Thursday, indictments and warrants for the arrest of five suspects involved in the case was released.

James McMasters and Michael Posey, both of Bellaire, have been charged with Complicity, Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Murder and are currently in the Belmont County Jail.

Thomas Grubba of Wheeling has been charged with Complicity, Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Murder and is currently being held in the Northern Regional Jail.

Diane Kuri of Wheeling is being charged with Complicity, Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Murder. Kuri is currently at large.

Lola Eden was charged with Trafficking in drugs with a firearm specification, Possession of Drugs, and Tampering with Evidence.

According to police, it is believed that Gorayeb, Grubba, Posey, Kuri, and McMasters planned and executed an attempt to rob Eden of a large amount of money and narcotics they believed to be located at her residence.

The Major Crimes Unit and Bellaire Police spent many hours investigating this case.

Please contact the Belmont County Sheriff's Office or the Bellaire Police Department if you have any information about the whereabouts of Eden or Kuri.