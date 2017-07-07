Fugitive Arrested in Tyler County After Not Returning from Furlough

Deputies from Tyler County have arrested a man who officials say never returned to his correctional facility after a six-hour furlough while in custody.

Raymond Smith was found in the woods at 1343 Ten Mile Road in New Martinsville. Smith had been on the run since Sunday, July 2nd, when he did not return to the Parkersburg Correctional Center. Correctional staff members went to check on Smith, and were informed that he left the area and never returned.

Smith faces charges for escape in Wood County where there was an outstanding warrant that was issued earlier this week.