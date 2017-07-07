Levin Furniture Makes New Home in HH Gregg Building

We now know what business will take over the building where HH Gregg was located near the Ohio Valley Mall.

Levin Furniture will open their first ever "Levin Furniture and Mattress Express."

Company officials say the store will focus on the company wide best sellers as well as their extensive mattress assortment.

Officials with the 97-year-old chain say they are excited to be back in St Clairsville.

"Ever since we had the clearance center, people knew Levin Furniture, they heard our name and like I say it was a big request from the community. 'When will you have a full on furniture store here?' Well, now we are," said Tom Zwierzelewski, Director of Store Design.

The company is now looking to fill their open positions.

They will be holding open interviews at the Candlewood Suites in St Clairsville on Tuesday July 11 and Monday July 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.