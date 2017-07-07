Oglebay Manager Reminisces about LPGA Golf Championship

The Greenbrier Classic is officially underway and it's giving the southern part of the state lots of attention.

But did you know, Wheeling used to host its own professional golf tourney.

The LPGA played at Oglebay's Spiedel Golf Course from 1974 to 1984.

Oglebay Golf General Manager Danny Ackerman says he was there, and from what he remembers, the West Virginia LPGA Classic was a big deal.

"The LPGA coming to Wheeling, West Virginia was quite important to the community as well as the staff here at Oglebay. I was fortunate to caddy for a few years. It was a great experience for a young person. Got to meet a few people, but it was really neat as a young person," Ackerman said.

Officials say Speidel's two championship courses are a shot-maker's dream.

And as home to the West Virginia LPGA Classic for 11 years, the course is sure to provoke conversation and even settle some bets.