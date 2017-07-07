Bodybuilder Works to earn his ProCard

James Youngblood is a wellness director at the JB Chambers YMCA here in Wheeling, but for the past 5 years he's been competing in bodybuilding competitions. This month he'll be traveling to Pittsburgh for the Teen Collegiate Masters Nationals where if he finishes in the Top 2 he'll receive his pro-card.

"It's been a dream. It's been what I've been working for," Youngblood told 7News. "It's not the end all cause I think it just takes over to a new beginning, which I would like. So, I'm just trying to get myself prepared to go up on stage."

The two categories Youngblood competes in are classic and regular physique...but what's the difference between the two.

"You're doing more of the classic poses where you're using more of the symmetry in your body as opposed to the bulky muscle you find in bodybuilders today," he said. "Regular physic is more of an athletic look; you're in board shorts and you go out and basically do a basic couple of poses and you go off of that."

Youngblood says his training begins as far back as December when he begins his diet. Then, about six weeks out of each competition he starts putting cardio into his routine which consist of, depending on the body part, two different workouts per day.

"It gets a little intense," Youngblood said. "Some workouts are very long, a lot longer than what they should be just because I'm trying to work on different points of the body, and just trying to get in enough nutrition and enough sleep in between."

He compares bodybuilding to cross-country in a way that it's an individual sport and you just go into the best you can possibly go without knowing who else will be showing up to the competition.

"It's basically almost like a competition against yourself," said Youngblood. "You want to go in looking better than what you did before previously, but you also in a way want to look better than the other guys that are there on stage."

The competition will begin on the 21st, and Youngblood says he'll be prepping for it up until the 19th.

We'll be sure to let you know how he does, and we'd like wish him good luck.